

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly “convinced” a 20-year-old woman to work in the sex trade industry for him in order to pay her outstanding debt, Toronto police said.

The two met back in August before the woman had incurred an unspecified amount of debt.

To compensate the woman’s debt, the man allegedly convinced her to begin working for him in the sex trade industry. The man told the woman they would split the profits earned by her services thereby paying back the debt she owed the man, police said.

During this arrangement the pair travelled to various hotels within Toronto and neighbouring areas allegedly for the purpose of selling sexual services.

As well, police allege the man took photographs of the woman “in various stages of undress” posting them as advertisements for sexual services online.

According to investigators, the man then allegedly forced the woman to hand over all the money she made while not allowing her to leave a hotel room or use her cell phone.

Police added the man supplied her with narcotics to “ensure her compliance.”

After a police investigation, the woman was located by officials.

Police later arrested a suspect involved in the case – identified as Toronto-resident Malcom Alpha Cassells – on Monday. He is facing eight charges including trafficking in persons, advertising another person’s sexual services and forcible confinement.

Cassells was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are concerned there may have been more victims and are asking anyone with any information to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).