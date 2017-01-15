

PERTH EAST, Ont. -- Police say a 74-year-old man has died after a car collided with a horse-drawn buggy in the Township of Perth East, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say all four people in the buggy were injured in the crash, which happened at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say three people in the buggy were taken to hospital and are in stable condition. One of those people has since been released.

They say the fourth occupant of the buggy was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

He has been identified as David Kuepfer of Perth East.

Police say the 18-year-old driving the car wasn't injured in the crash.