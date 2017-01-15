Featured
Man, 74, dead after car collides with horse-drawn buggy in Perth
File photo of an Ontario Provincial Police officer. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 2:49PM EST
PERTH EAST, Ont. -- Police say a 74-year-old man has died after a car collided with a horse-drawn buggy in the Township of Perth East, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say all four people in the buggy were injured in the crash, which happened at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers say three people in the buggy were taken to hospital and are in stable condition. One of those people has since been released.
They say the fourth occupant of the buggy was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
He has been identified as David Kuepfer of Perth East.
Police say the 18-year-old driving the car wasn't injured in the crash.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Experts question whether tougher sentences deter drunk driving
- Ontarians with unpaid speeding tickets to be denied licence plates
- Man, 74, dead after car collides with horse-drawn buggy in Perth
- Angry confrontation on board bus in Aurora captured on video
- Police search for 2 suspects after stabbing outside Oakville bar
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Angry confrontation on board bus in Aurora captured on video
- Man, 74, dead after car collides with horse-drawn buggy in Perth
- Experts question whether tougher sentences deter drunk driving
- Ontarians with unpaid speeding tickets to be denied licence plates
- Drugs, weapons seized at home in Oakville: Halton police
Advertisement