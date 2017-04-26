Man, 47, charged after woman allegedly sexually assaulted while unconscious
Moshood Adeoson, 47, is shown in a Toronto police handout photo.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 9:59AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 12:53PM EDT
Toronto police say a 47-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested and charged after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted in February.
Investigators said the 42-year-old woman attended 51 Division on Apr. 21 to report that she was sexually assaulted in February.
She told investigators that she was invited to the home of a male acquaintance.
She was allegedly given several drinks that caused her to fall unconscious.
She was then sexually assaulted.
A suspect identified as Moshood Adeoson, also known as Roman Steele, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.
He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).
