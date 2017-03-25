Featured
Man, 22, dead after single-vehicle crash in Burlington
Police are investigating a serious crash in Burlington. (David Ritchie/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 8:18AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 25, 2017 4:04PM EDT
Halton Regional Police confirmed a 22-year-old male is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington this morning.
It happened near Walkers Line and Britannia Road at around 6 a.m.
Sgt. Andy Dennis told CP24 at the scene that the driver of the vehicle was heading northbound on Walkers Line when he failed to negotiate a turn, went over an embankment and came to rest at the bottom of a hill.
The male, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dennis said police believe speed was a factor in the collision.
“We don’t think alcohol is a factor at this time,” Dennis added.
He said it is possible road conditions may have also played a role in the deadly crash.
“I don’t know what the exact weather conditions were like at that time,” he said.
“If it was raining… obviously the roads are wet so braking is reduced significantly in the wet weather.”
Investigators said the victim is a Burlington resident.
“The officers are going to be notifying the next-of-kin. From there, the collision reconstruction will rebuild the whole collision,” Dennis said.
The area is expected to be closed until sometime Saturday afternoon.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Suspect sought after teen girl held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted
- Six people pepper sprayed at Yonge-Dundas Square: police
- Man arrested after female parking officer assaulted: police
- No winning ticket for $15M jackpot in last night's Lotto Max draw
- Female cyclist seriously hurt after collision in North York