Male slashed in hand after altercation at west-end bar
A police cruiser is shown outside Toronto Style Bar & Grill on Bloor Street following a slashing early Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 6:01AM EST
A male sustained a slash wound to his hand following an altercation at a west-end bar shortly after midnight.
It happened at Toronto Style Bar & Grill on Bloor Street near Dundas Street.
Police say the victim got into some sort of altercation with another man, at which point he was slashed in his hand with a knife.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.
Police have not released a description of the suspect at this point.