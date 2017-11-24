

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A male sustained a slash wound to his hand following an altercation at a west-end bar shortly after midnight.

It happened at Toronto Style Bar & Grill on Bloor Street near Dundas Street.

Police say the victim got into some sort of altercation with another man, at which point he was slashed in his hand with a knife.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this point.