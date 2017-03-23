Featured
Leafs defenceman Roman Polak given two-game suspension
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak, left, of the Czech Republic, checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, of Denmark, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Polak was called for boarding and a game misconduct. The Maple Leafs won 5-2. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 1:59PM EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Roman Polak was suspended for two games Thursday for his hit on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand.
Polak hit Bjorkstrand from behind early in the third period of Wednesday night's game at the Nationwide Arena.
Polak, who was given a major boarding penalty and game misconduct after the play, will forfeit US$25,000 in salary.
Bjorkstrand was helped off the ice and did not return to the game. The Maple Leafs went on to defeat the Blue Jackets 5-2.
Polak has eight points (four goals, four assists) and 61 penalty minutes in 67 games this season.
