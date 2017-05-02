LCBO recalls Bombay Sapphire gin for incorrect alcohol content on the label
The LCBO issued a recall of the 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin because the incorrect alcohol content on its labels. (LCBO)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 9:21PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 9:29PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is issuing a recall of the 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin because the incorrect alcohol content is shown on the label.
In a statement Tuesday, the LCBO says the affected product has been removed from all of its stores shevles.
The Crown corporation says the recall was initiated after an investigation by its quality assurance team found the alcohol content was 77 per cent, instead of the 40 per cent declared on the label.
Customers and licensees are advised return the recalled product to any LCBO store for a full refund.
