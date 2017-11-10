

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





The express lanes of Highway 427 were briefly closed in both directions at Bloor Street following a tanker truck fire.

The southbound lanes reopened after the fire was put out but the northbound lanes of the busy highway remain closed.

Authorities said though an extensive cleanup is underway, the lanes are expected to reopen shortly.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt the transport truck was fully engulfed in flames at one point. Salt trucks have been brought in to make sure the water used to put out the fire doesn't cause slippery road conditions.

The driver escaped injury and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.