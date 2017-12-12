

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A medical complaint call has turned into a homicide investigation in the city’s east end.

Toronto police were called to the scene, in Malvern’s Empiringham Drive and Sewells Road area, around 1:40 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman without vital signs. She was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Officers have arrested one man in connection with the victim’s death but he has not yet been charged.

Police said the victim’s death has now been ruled a homicide.