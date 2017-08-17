

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have arrested six teenaged boys in connection with a violent street robbery in the city’s west end.

On July 29 shortly before 3 p.m., police say three 17-year-old boys were walking in George Ben Park near Ossington Avenue and Roxton Road area when they were approached by three men in a Dodge Cavaran equipped with a wheelchair ramp.

The suspects got out of the vehicle -- which police believe was stolen – and demanded that the boys hand over the clothing they had recently purchased at a nearby store.

At some point, police say the men attacked the boys, resulting in at least one of them being pistol-whipped and stabbed.

The three suspects then got back into the vehicle and headed north on Ossington Avenue.

On Thursday, police say investigators arrested six suspects in connection with the incident.

Two 14-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys were each charged with three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, one count of aggravated assault and one count of failure to comply with recognizance.

A 17-year-old Oshawa boy was also charged with three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, one count of aggravated assault, two counts of failure to comply with recognizance and one count of failure to comply with probation.

The boys cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A suspect identified as 18-year-old Mississauga resident Omari Clarke was also charged with three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with disposition.

All suspects are due to appear in court sometime this week.