

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Ontario’s beloved groundhog, Wiarton Willie won’t be carrying on his popular weather forecasting tradition anymore.

The 13-year old go-to groundhog died today, according to Janice Jackson, the mayor of the Town of south Bruce Peninsula.

Willie let Ontarians know whether to expect a prolonged winter or to prep for an early spring. Willie called Bluewater Park home and during his years has met thousands of people, not only on Groundhog Day but throughout the summer.

The mayor broke the news to the public through a press release via Twitter Wednesday morning.

There will be a memorial service for Willie Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. in Bluewater Park. A funeral procession will travel through the park and he will be honoured with a statue.

Willie will be replaced by his two-year-old “understudy” Wee Willie, said mayor Jackson in a press release.