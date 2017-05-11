

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A funeral service will be held today in Richmond Hill for a 52-year-old woman whose body was discovered earlier this month in Belize.

Francesca Matus and her American boyfriend, 36-year-old Drew De Voursney, were found strangled to death in a sugar cane field in the country’s Corozal district on May 1.

The pair were reported missing by friends about a week earlier after Matus, a mother of two twin sons, failed to return to Canada.

The Canadian government confirmed last week that a Canadian citizen has been detained in connection with the deaths.

At the time, a Belize police sergeant told The Canadian Press that the man is facing a burglary charge and considered “a person of interest for the murders.”

He added that the Canadian man is the only person in police custody thus far.

“Franca had a zest for life, contagious smile and positive energy that enlightened every single person she touched,” an obituary reads. “Family would like to thank her friends in Belize for their efforts over the past week.”

Friends and neighbours gathered at Matus’s Keswick home over the weekend to lay flowers and cards at a makeshift memorial on her front lawn.

Those who knew her described her as a friendly person who “never, ever went by without saying hi.”

Matus, a Sault Ste. Marie native, moved to Toronto after completing college where she worked as a mortgage broker for nearly three decades.

Though she recently moved to Keswick, Ont., the snowbird often spent her winters in Belize.

Her remains were flown back to Canada this week for the funeral. Matus will be buried in Richmond Hill where she has extended family.

The service will take place this morning at Marshall Funeral Home on Yonge Street.

With files from the Canadian Press.