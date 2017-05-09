Four people taken to hospital after shooting, assault at Hamilton home
Police in Hamilton are investigating after multiple people suffered gunshot wounds at a home on Holly Avenue on May 9, 2017.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2017 12:10PM EDT
Four people have been taken to hospital following a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Hamilton.
It happened at a home on Holly Avenue near Beach Road and Ottawa Street North at around 9:20 a.m
Hamilton Police Const. Steve Welton says two people are currently in custody in connection with the incident and three other male suspects are outstanding.
Welton said one man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following the shooting while a woman and two other people were being treated for injuries caused by an assault.
The home in question is on a “quiet street” across from a community park, Welton said.
“Right now the motive as well as the connection with the suspects is still being determined and investigated so I don’t have that information,” he said. “There were no children, from what I understand, in the park given the hour that this took place. It’s a residential home like any other home in the community.”
Police were initially called to the area for reports of a break and enter.
“We had a number of witnesses contact the police in regards to this,” he said. “Our officers were dispatched to respond and investigate, and somewhere between that time the incident involving a firearm occurred here.”
Welton said the incident does not appear to be a random shooting.
“I never like to say there’s never a danger. I can tell you that hopefully this is an incident that’s targeted in nature, not saying that that’s even a good thing, but I don’t think this a random incident taking place with random people,” he said. “Obviously we’ll have investigators try to get to the bottom of what’s happening here and try to find out who’s responsible so we can hold them accountable.”
Officers will canvas the area this afternoon looking to speak with witnesses.
Anyone with new information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Suspects in ‘distinctive jackets’ wanted in fatal Brampton shooting
- Woman missing in Mississauga ‘concealed’ in home before being found dead
- 1 suspect outstanding in murder of man inside Mississauga restaurant
- Inquest into deaths of two Ontario firefighters underway in Toronto
- Province argues Hydro One suit is political complaint dressed as legal one