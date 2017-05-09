

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Four people have been taken to hospital following a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Hamilton.

It happened at a home on Holly Avenue near Beach Road and Ottawa Street North at around 9:20 a.m

Hamilton Police Const. Steve Welton says two people are currently in custody in connection with the incident and three other male suspects are outstanding.

Welton said one man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following the shooting while a woman and two other people were being treated for injuries caused by an assault.

The home in question is on a “quiet street” across from a community park, Welton said.

“Right now the motive as well as the connection with the suspects is still being determined and investigated so I don’t have that information,” he said. “There were no children, from what I understand, in the park given the hour that this took place. It’s a residential home like any other home in the community.”

Police were initially called to the area for reports of a break and enter.

“We had a number of witnesses contact the police in regards to this,” he said. “Our officers were dispatched to respond and investigate, and somewhere between that time the incident involving a firearm occurred here.”

Welton said the incident does not appear to be a random shooting.

“I never like to say there’s never a danger. I can tell you that hopefully this is an incident that’s targeted in nature, not saying that that’s even a good thing, but I don’t think this a random incident taking place with random people,” he said. “Obviously we’ll have investigators try to get to the bottom of what’s happening here and try to find out who’s responsible so we can hold them accountable.”

Officers will canvas the area this afternoon looking to speak with witnesses.

Anyone with new information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.