

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A devastating fire at a Toronto Community Housing complex in Malvern that left three seniors dead was intentionally set, Toronto Fire Services confirmed.

The fire broke out at a five-storey building on Neilson Road, just north of Sewells Road, last year on the afternoon of Feb. 5, 2016.

The building houses several seniors.

Four seniors were killed and 15 others were sent to hospital for various injuries, according to a TFS statement issued Thursday.

The fire investigation revealed the fire started “in combustible chairs” which were placed in an area where two hallways intersect on the fifth floor.

As a result, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management (OFMEM) has deemed the fire a case of arson.

The release goes on to state that, upon inspection, the building was in violation of numerous Ontario Fire Code regulations.

The Toronto Community Housing Corporation has since been charged with permitting combustible materials to accumulate in a means of agress, failing to instruct supervisory staff of fire emergency procedures in the fire safety plan before they are given any responsibility for fire safety, and failing to implement the approved fire safety plan in the building.

The charges are currently before the courts and therefore have not been proven.

Toronto Community Housing Board Chair Bud Purves and Interim President Greg Spearn called the news shocking and saddening.

"We regret the tragic loss of life and injuries that occurred as a result of the fire, and today the thoughts of everyone at Toronto Community Housing are with the families and loved ones of those who perished, those who were injured and the residents of the building," they said in a joint statement issued Thursday afternoon.

"Toronto Community Housing takes the safety of residents very seriously. We have cooperated fully with the criminal investigation being led by Toronto Police Service."

"As for who set the fire is the subject of a police investigation and other matters pertaining to the fire are before the courts," the statement continued. "We are unable to make any further comment on these matters at this time."

At the time, Spearn said he believed the building was “in compliance with all the fire code regulations at the time of the fire” and disputed the charge.

He also pledged to amplify efforts to ensure all TCHC buildings are safe.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto Thursday, Spearn reiterated that the chairs in question have been there “for many years” and that the building was never issued a notice about them.

He also said TCHC plans on fighting the charges.

Residents shocked by investigation outcome

In its statement, TFS said family members and residents met with representatives from Toronto Police and the OFMEM today where they were informed of the investigation’s conclusion.

Dorothy King, who lives at the TCHC building on Neilson Road, said she hopes the news will prompt TCHC authorities to be more diligent in keeping buildings up to par with safety regulations.

“Maybe (now) they’ll come back to do more,” she said.

“It was scary. I didn’t know what was going on… people live there by themselves. It was really scary.”

Toronto Community Housing told CTV News Toronto that there are numerous cameras located throughout the interior and exterior of the building that will be handed over to police.

Toronto Police will continue to investigate the incident.