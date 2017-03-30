

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





An elderly woman has died in hospital after being struck while walking in Richmond Hill last week.

York Regional Police responded to a call for a collision on Elgin Mills Road, just east of Bathurst Street at around 2:20 p.m. on March 23.

Following the collision, investigators determined that a 2011 Toyota Sienna van was reversing down a driveway and subsequently struck a pedestrian that was walking on the sidewalk.

At the time, a 78-year-old woman from the Town of Richmond Hill was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, she later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A 39-year-old man also from Richmond Hill was driving the vehicle at the time and did not suffer any injuries.

Police said they are conducting an investigation and are urging any witnesses who have not yet contacted police to do so.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).