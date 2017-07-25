Elderly man dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 11:22AM EDT
An 83-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Woburn neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Police were called to Scarborough Golf Club Road south of Lawrence Avenue East at around 11 p.m.
According to investigators, a 29-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Honda Civic northbound on Scarborough Golf Club Road.
At that time, the elderly pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as it was approaching Lawrence Avenue East.
After the collision, the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
The victim’s name has not been released.
No charges have been laid in the crash as police continue to investigate what led up to the pedestrian being struck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
