

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man is facing several new charges after he allegedly had intimate relationships with multiple men over the course of six years and, in each case, failed to tell them that he was HIV positive.

According to police, the suspect was diagnosed with the disease in February of 2011, and in July of 2011, he met a 24-year-old man through an online classified personal ad.

It’s alleged the two began an intimate relationship and that the suspect did not disclose that he was HIV positive.

In December of 2016, police say the same man met a 21-year-old man through an online dating website and the two also began an intimate relationship. The victim told police that the suspect did not tell him about his HIV status.

Since then, police say eight other people have come forward with allegations pertaining to the same man.

The new incidents trace back to December of 2011 through to March 2017.

During this time, police allege the man had an intimate relationship with eight different men – all ranging between 18 and 28 years old.

In each case, police say he failed to tell his partners that has HIV.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Ala Al Safi has been charged with eight additional counts of aggravated sexual assault

He was previously charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in April and June, respectively.

Police are concerned there may be other victims. They say Safi also is known to go by the names ‘Ala El Deen’ and ‘Ala Mode.’

Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.