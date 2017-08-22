

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





While his 21,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto’s Bridle Path is under construction, it seems Drake will be calling a ritzy downtown Toronto condo home for now.

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram account late Monday night, the Toronto rapper gave his fans an impromptu tour of his newly minted condo complete with a larger-than-life view of the CN Tower.

“You know sometimes when you’re out here on the road you just forget the importance of having a home,” Drake says in the video as he circles an all-white kitchen.

“I just came home to a new temporary spot until my house is built, but it’s still my home for now and I’m very inspired, very excited.”

The OVO Sound label owner then walks into his future studio -- a room illuminated by blue light with cherry-picked artwork, including a neon sign he bought in L.A. in 2011 that reads “Less Drake, More Tupac.”

While Drake admits that the new spot is practically unfurnished, he says the room has him “ready to work.”

“No furniture yet, but you see where we’re going with it, you know?” he says in the video.

“Just piece of mind, you know? Sometimes we all need piece of mind. We all work hard and it’s nice to finally find that.”

Drake bought a two-acre property on 21 Park Lane Circle back in September of 2015 and extensive work has gone into the lot ever since.

Back in March, architect Ferris Rafuli teased the progress of the mansion on his Instagram with drone footage of the multi-storey structure.

Once completed, the eye-popping place is expected to feature a basketball court, a snack lounge, a luxury pool and spa.

At the end of his Insta-tour, the multi-Grammy Award-winner approached a floor-to-ceiling window where the CN Tower appears to be in arms reach.

“And for the grand finale,” he says, panning the camera to the tower’s peak. “How fitting.”

The 6 God headlined his annual OVO Fest to a sold out crowd at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage earlier this month, bringing along superstar guests like The Weeknd, Nelly, Cardi B and French Montana.

There, while performing atop a giant CN Tower replica, he let slip that that he’s working on a follow-up to his 2016 album ‘More Life’ at a studio in Toronto.

Perhaps in that very studio fans just got a sneak peek of.