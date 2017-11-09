

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - DeMar Derozan scored 33 points to lift the Toronto Raptors to a thrilling 122-118 victory over New Orleans on Thursday, ending the Pelicans' three-game win streak.

Serge Ibaka added 19 points, while Kyle Lowry finished with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas grabbed a team-high 13 boards for Toronto (7-4).

Jrue Holiday topped New Orleans (6-6) with 34 points, while DeMarcus Cousins added 20 and Anthony Davis finished with 18.

Two nights after the Raptors' ugly 119-114 win over Chicago, the game was an entertaining affair that saw the lead change hands 22 times.

The Raptors led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, and then nine in the third, but by the end of the third quarter, the game was all tied up at 92-92.

The Pelicans led by four points in the fourth but the Raptors found another gear, and when DeRozan fell under the basket but still managed to find a wide-open Lowry lurking at the three-point line, Lowry's long bomb gave Toronto a 109-107 lead with 3:20 to play.