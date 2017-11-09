DeRozan scores 33 points as Raptors top Pelicans 122-118
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) reacts after sinking a 2-point basket in the final seconds of second half NBA basketball action against the New Orleans Pelicans, in Toronto on Thursday, November 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 10:15PM EST
TORONTO - DeMar Derozan scored 33 points to lift the Toronto Raptors to a thrilling 122-118 victory over New Orleans on Thursday, ending the Pelicans' three-game win streak.
Serge Ibaka added 19 points, while Kyle Lowry finished with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas grabbed a team-high 13 boards for Toronto (7-4).
Jrue Holiday topped New Orleans (6-6) with 34 points, while DeMarcus Cousins added 20 and Anthony Davis finished with 18.
Two nights after the Raptors' ugly 119-114 win over Chicago, the game was an entertaining affair that saw the lead change hands 22 times.
The Raptors led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, and then nine in the third, but by the end of the third quarter, the game was all tied up at 92-92.
The Pelicans led by four points in the fourth but the Raptors found another gear, and when DeRozan fell under the basket but still managed to find a wide-open Lowry lurking at the three-point line, Lowry's long bomb gave Toronto a 109-107 lead with 3:20 to play.