

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Crews are still working to clean up a train that derailed in Georgina early Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of Pefferlaw Road and Johnston Street at around 3:45 a.m., according to York Regional Police. The train was heading south when the wheels came off the track, officers said.

About 14 cars were affected by the derailment, although they were not carrying any hazardous materials and didn’t topple over.

Residents who live near the site said they have had concerns about the trains passing through the centre of their community.

“It looks like a bomb went off,” said area resident Case Holtrust.

The noise from the derailment also woke up at least one person.

“Bang, bang, bang, bang,” said area resident Mark Holland, “just like dominos.”

Even those who didn’t hear the incident said they felt its impact.

“I felt a big rumble and it woke me up, but it wasn’t as loud as you’d think it would have been,” said Teri Glover, another area resident.

According to Canadian National Railway, the freight train was travelling from Winnipeg to Toronto, when it was derailed.

There were a total of 85 cars on the train, according to the Town of Georgina Fire Chief Ron Jenkins.

“Fifteen cars derailed that were carrying copper concentrate, and they derailed right in the village,” he said.

The engine and the rest of the train were able to be moved shortly after and crews spent most of the day dealing with the cars that came off the rails. Workers from as far away as Buffalo were called in to help remove the damaged rails.

Residents who gathered to watch the cleanup said the derailment occurred just metres from a large propane tank. Although no one was injured and the tank remained untouched, they said they were still concerned.

Some road closures were still in effect on Sunday night, as the cleanup continued. Trains are expected to be running later in the evening, however, it could be several days before the entire area is completely back to normal.