

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Former prime minister Brian Mulroney's daughter is seeking a nomination to run for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives in next year's provincial election.

Caroline Mulroney, the vice-president of an investment firm, announced on social media Wednesday that she will run for the nomination in York-Simcoe.

The riding has been held since 1995 by Progressive Conservative Julia Munro, who is retiring. Munro tweeted Wednesday that Mulroney has her full support.

In an announcement on Facebook, accompanied by a YouTube video, Mulroney said that as a working mother of four she knows change is needed in Ontario so people can thrive.

"To do that we need a government that focuses on affordability, manages our taxes properly, so we get the services we expect -- like reliable health care and a quality education system that links to jobs," she wrote.

The party attracted the star potential candidate at a time when it is polling consistently ahead of the governing Liberals.

"After 14 years of Liberal governments, life has become more difficult for hard-working Ontarians," Mulroney wrote in her Facebook announcement, echoing familiar Progressive Conservative messaging.

Mulroney is the vice president of BloombergSen Investment Partners. Formerly, she worked at a venture debt fund, as a lawyer in New York City, as the associate director of the New York University Center for Law and Business, and an analyst in investment banking at Bear Stearns & Co. Inc.

She also co-founded the Shoebox Project for Shelters, which collects and distributes gifts to women who are homeless or at risk, and is on the board of directors of the Hospital for SickKids Foundation and the Fraser Institute.

Mulroney used to be a member of the board of directors of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority.