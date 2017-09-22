

The Canadian Press





GODERICH, Ont. - Provincial police say they have recovered the body of the second person killed in a small plane crash in Lake Huron near Goderich, Ont.

Police say the search for the plane began Wednesday morning after witnesses reported a small airplane that appeared to be in distress near the Goderich Municipal Sky Harbour airport.

The body of one of the crash victims, 36-year-old Veronica Draghici of Brampton, Ont., was found early Thursday morning in Lake Huron, approximately 1 1/2 kilometres from shore.

An OPP underwater search team located the second victim inside the heavily damaged plane -- a two-seat, Cessna 150J - late Friday morning close to the area where the first victim was found.

He has been identified as Edward Grodecki, 62, of Oakville, Ont.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.