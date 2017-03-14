Featured
Arrests made in connection with 22 break-ins across Toronto and GTA
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 2:01PM EDT
Two men arrested allegedly breaking into a home in Durham Region last month have been linked to 21 other break and enters committed in Toronto and the GTA, police say.
York Regional Police say that on Feb. 13, the two suspects were arrested as they allegedly attempted to break in to a home in Durham Region.
Search warrants were executed on their homes in Toronto and Brampton, linking them to 21 other incidents that occurred in Markham, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Bolton, Brampton, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Ajax and Pickering.
A large amount of stolen property was recovered during the searches, police say.
Two suspects, identified as Deandre Kadeem Davis, 26, of Brampton and Shuntwon Tayvon Clarke, 22, of Toronto face a combined total of more than 60 charges including break and enter, break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.
Davis is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on March 22 and Clarke is scheduled to appear on March 14.
In York Region, police say break-ins are on the rise this year, with 349 reported incidents this year to date vs. 320 last year at this time. York Regional Police say they have arrested 20 break and enter suspects so far this year.
WEATHER RADAR
|Route
|Current
|Ideal
|Delay
|Percentage
|427 NB; Gardiner to Hwy. 401 (ID2431)
|8 MIN
|4 MIN
|4 MIN
|+100%
|ALLEN RD. SB; HWY. 401 TO EGLINTON AVE. (HWY 401 TO EGLINTON)
|4 MIN
|2 MIN
|2 MIN
|+100%
|401 WB; Express. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5009)
|14 MIN
|9 MIN
|5 MIN
|+56%
|401 EB; Salem Rd. to Stevenson Rd. (ID2398)
|15 MIN
|10 MIN
|5 MIN
|+50%
|ALLEN RD. NB; EGLINTON AVE. TO HWY. 401 (EGLINTON TO HWY 401)
|3 MIN
|2 MIN
|1 MIN
|+50%
|DVP NB; Gardiner to 401 (ID585)
|13 MIN
|9 MIN
|4 MIN
|+44%
|STEELES AVE. TO HWY. 401 (ID2289)
|4 MIN
|3 MIN
|1 MIN
|+33%
|Gardiner EB; Jameson Ave. to DVP (ID2425)
|5 MIN
|4 MIN
|1 MIN
|+25%
|Gardiner EB; 427 to DVP (ID6660)
|12 MIN
|10 MIN
|2 MIN
|+20%
|Gardiner WB. DVP to Hwy. 427 (ID661)
|12 MIN
|10 MIN
|2 MIN
|+20%
|HWY 427 TO DVP
|12 MIN
|10 MIN
|2 MIN
|+20%
|404 NB; Gardiner to Stouffville Rd. (ID5020)
|24 MIN
|21 MIN
|3 MIN
|+14%
|QEW EB; Hwy. 427 to Trafalgar Rd. (ID2423)
|16 MIN
|14 MIN
|2 MIN
|+14%
|427 NB; Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 7 (ID2291)
|8 MIN
|7 MIN
|1 MIN
|+14%
|401 EB; Collector. Hwy 404 to Kingston rd. (ID5006)
|10 MIN
|9 MIN
|1 MIN
|+11%
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to Hwy. 427 (ID2287)
|13 MIN
|12 MIN
|1 MIN
|+8%
|DVP SB; 401 to Gardiner (ID586)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|400 SB; King Rd. to Hwy. 401 (ID654)
|13 MIN
|13 MIN
|401 EB; Winst. Church. To Hwy 410 (ID2280)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|407 WB; Hwy. 404 to Hwy. 400 (ID2284)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|400 SB; Hwy. 9 to King Rd. (ID2294)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|400 NB; King Rd. to Hwy. 9 (ID2298)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|Gardiner EB; Hwy. 427 to Jameson Ave. (ID2424)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|Gardiner WB; DVP to Jameson Ave (ID2426)
|5 MIN
|5 MIN
|Gardiner WB; Jameson Ave. to Hwy. 427 (ID2427)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|410 NB; Hwy. 401 to Steels Ave. (ID2429)
|3 MIN
|3 MIN
|401 WB; Hwy. 410 to Winst. Church. (ID2513)
|5 MIN
|5 MIN
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 404 (ID5003)
|17 MIN
|17 MIN
|401 WB; COLLECTOR. HWY. 404 TO HWY 410 (HWY 404 COLLECT. TO HIGHWAY 410)
|17 MIN
|17 MIN
|401 WB; Collector. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5010)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|404 SB; Stouffville Rd to Gardiner (ID5030)
|21 MIN
|21 MIN
|427 SB; Hwy. 7 to Hwy. 401 (ID5040)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|410 NB; Steeles to Mayfield Rd. (ID5050)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|410 SB; Mayfield Rd. to Steeles Ave. (ID5051)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|QEW EB; Guelph Line to Trafalgar Rd. (ID5060)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to guelph Line (ID5061)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|400 SB; MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401 (MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401)
|40 MIN
|42 MIN
|-2 MIN
|+-5%
|400 NB; Hyy. 401 to King Rd. (ID655)
|13 MIN
|14 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-7%
|407 EB; Hwy. 404 to Brock Rd. (ID2404)
|13 MIN
|14 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-7%
|407 WB; Brock Rd to Hwy. 404 (ID2405)
|13 MIN
|14 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-7%
|400 NB; Hwy. 401 to Mapleview Dr. (ID5001)
|39 MIN
|42 MIN
|-3 MIN
|+-7%
|407 EB; Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 400 (ID2282)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|404 NB; Hwy. 407 to Aurora Rd. (ID5021)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|404 SB; Aurora Rd. to Hwy. 407 (ID5032)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|407 EB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 404 (ID2283)
|9 MIN
|10 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-10%
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 404 to Kingston Rd. (ID5004)
|8 MIN
|9 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-11%
|401 EB; Hwy. 25 to Winst. Church. (ID2276)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|401 WB; Winst. Church. To Hwy.25 (ID2281)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|401 EB; Kingston Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2397)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|401 WB; Salem Rd to Kingston Rd (ID2400)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|401 WB; Stevenson Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2399)
|6 MIN
|7 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-14%
|407 WB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 410 (ID2285)
|10 MIN
|12 MIN
|-2 MIN
|+-17%
|404 SB; Green Ln. to Aurora Rd. (ID5031)
|4 MIN
|5 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-20%
|404 NB; Aurora Rd. to Green Ln. (ID5022)
|3 MIN
|4 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-25%