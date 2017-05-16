

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A 10-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Waterdown, Ont. on Tuesday evening.

The collision happened at Evans Road and Highway 5, near City View Park around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived, Hamilton fire said in a Tweet.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries, Hamilton Police Insp. Greg Huss told CP24 at the scene.

Investigators believe she lives in the area and was at home when she was fatally hit. Speed and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, Huss added.

They have not released anymore information surrounding the circumstances of her death.

No arrests have been made, but police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating.

Two members of the media were also detained at the scene of the collision. They have not been publicly identified.

Huss declined to comment on the reason for their arrest.

Evans Road is closed between Highway 5 and Parkside Drive due to a police investigation.