

CTV News Toronto





A Grade 12 high school student from Pickering has transformed a school project into a powerful message of acceptance, something she is trying to share with a younger generation.

As part of an assignment for her black studies class, Kiera Salmon decided to write about her own insecurities. Her book, called “There’s Magic in my Melanin,” follows a character who doesn’t like her appearance.

“She doesn’t really like her certain features that are usually described as black features,” Salmon said.

The book is reflective of Salmon’s childhood, the 17-year-old said. In the book, Salmon recounts comparing herself to her favourite movie stars, who were all pale-skinned with straight hair.

“For me, I kind of felt very insecure about the way I looked because of my dark skin and my curly hair. I didn’t feel like I was beautiful in the eyes of society.”

She said that her family helped her embrace her features “and just love who I am.”

“I can definitely say my grandmother helped me a lot because whenever I would go to her house, she’d be like, ‘oh you are so beautiful’ and ‘oh you’re so that’ and things that helped to build my self-confidence.”

It’s a message she is hoping to share with younger generations. Salmon has been reading her book to classrooms at numerous schools within the Durham District School Board. On Tuesday, Salmon read “There’s Magic in my Melanin” to a Grade 2 class.

“My little Nayla, why would you want to look like that when you are beautiful just the way you are,” Salmon reads to the class.

Salmon is hoping to get her book published so that more people can hear her message.

“You should take your different features, your insecurities and you can turn it into something beautiful,” she said. “I just want people to realize there is beauty in everyone.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Brandon Rowe