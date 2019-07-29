

The Canadian Press





Toronto chef Matty Matheson is launching his own food and music festival, headlined by the Wu-Tang Clan.

The restaurateur, cookbook author and TV personality says Mattyfest 2019 will be a family-friendly marriage of food and music, with a menu curated by the outspoken, tattooed Viceland star.

Two music stages will also feature the Descendents, Gogol Bordello and Danny Brown, with other with acts including Turnover and Metz.

Meanwhile, the food offerings will include several U.S. pitmasters and more than 20 local restaurants and grab-and-go outlets, including pasta-makers Famiglia Baldassarre, snack bar Donna's, gourmet hot dog booth Kungfu Dawg, sushi bar Skippa and restaurant Alma.

Matheson says each vendor will offer a limited number of dishes starting at $6. Children 12 and under are free with a ticket-holding adult.

Mattyfest lands at Toronto's RBC Echo Beach, Sept. 7. Tickets go on sale Thursday.