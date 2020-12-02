TORONTO -- A worker in his 60s is dead following an industrial accident at a furniture store in Richmond Hill.

Emergency crews were called to a Leon’s Furniture location at 10875 Yonge Street, north of Elgin Mills Road, at around 8:36 a.m.

York Regional Police said the man was working on the roof of the store when the incident occurred. However police could not immediately say what happened.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Ministry of Labour is attending the scene to investigate.

An employee who answered the phone at LFL Group, which owns Leon’s, said questions should be referred to the store manager. A manager at the store told CP24 they could not comment.