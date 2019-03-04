

CTV News Toronto





Employees at the Toronto South Detention Centre are involved in a work refusal effort after an apparent attack by inmates over the weekend.

According to Ontario Public Service Union president Warren “Smokey” Thomas, eight correctional officers were injured in the attack on Saturday.

Two correctional officers told CP24 that inmates pretended there was a fight unfolding in a common area. When two correctional officers went in to help, they were instead attacked by more than 30 inmates.

The officers tried to run but were chased, the sources said, and items were thrown at them. Both officers are said to have suffered concussions.

There was no official word on the severity of injuries the other staff members suffered, however Thomas said no one sustained life-threatening injuries.

Correctional officers reportedly want the facility to undergo an inspection by the ministry to address what they claim are health and safety concerns.

Toronto police said “a majority of the workers” at the detention centre are involved in the work refusal and may impact court proceedings.

Police said they were notified of the work stoppage at around 6:30 a.m.