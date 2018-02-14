

CTV Toronto





CTV News has learned about a campaign designed to discredit two women alleging sexual misconduct against a former Ontario PC leader.

Patrick Brown, who denies the claims, resigned hours after they first surfaced.

Brown's accusers stand by the allegations and say they've been dragged through the social media gutter.

"The comments made about me on social media were demeaning, victim-blaming (and) ignore altogether the (alleged) abuse of power by an older, sober man over a young, intoxicated woman," one of the women told CTV News.

David Butt, the lawyer of one of the alleged victims, also spoke out about the backlash.

"Just the backlash, the misogyny, the hatred, the online trolling of false, demeaning and very hurtful things has really taken a toll," he said.

On Facebook, Brown said he's investigating the claims and a PR advisor assisting him says he has hired a private eye and forensic analysts to try and refute the allegations.