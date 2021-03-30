TORONTO -- One woman is in custody following a large police response at the Bridle Path mansion of Toronto rapper Drake.

A large police presence could be seen outside the home Tuesday evening.

Toronto police told CP24 that one woman was in custody following an incident in the area and that she has since been taken to 33 Division.

Police said they couldn’t immediately say what led to the woman's arrest.

The home was not breached in the incident and no one was injured, police said.

Drake built the 35,000 square-foot home after purchasing the property for $6.7 million in 2015. The house features a 10-car garage, a piano room, movie theatre, gym, NBA regulation-size basketball court, awards room and four guest bedrooms.

It is not clear whether the music superstar was home at the time of the incident.

- With files from Katherine DeClerq