

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 23-year-old woman has been transported to a trauma centre after a shooting in Mississauga on Friday.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 2:45 p.m. near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive.

A victim was found in critical condition, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, paramedics said.

Police previously described the shooting suspect as a black male who is about six-feet-tall and was last seen wearing a dark green three-quarter-length jacket with a hood.

About two hours later, police said they had taken a male into custody.

“They are being held for further investigation,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 at the scene. “I don’t have any information as to whether or not this is the individual responsible, but that’s something that our criminal investigations bureau will be looking into.”

A number of schools and two daycares were placed under hold-and-secure orders, but they have since been lifted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.