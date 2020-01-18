TORONTO -- A woman is in critical condition after a car crashed into a bus shelter in Eotbicoke Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Albion Road and Carrier Drive at around 10 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they located an adult female at the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries. CPR was performed on the victim before she was driven to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No one was in the bus shelter at the time of the incident, police added.