TORONTO -- The homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment building near York University in Toronto last night.

On Thursday, police responded to a medical call at Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road at around 9:40 p.m.

A woman was located in an apartment with injuries, police said.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene and her cause of death has not been confirmed by investigators.

It is unknown if the woman is a student at York University.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.