Woman dies after being pulled from water off Cherry Beach
Police investigate after a woman was found with critical injuries in the waters off Cherry Beach. (Phil Fraboni)
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 9:51AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 12:47PM EDT
A woman who was pulled from the water off Cherry Beach in a critical condition has died, police say.
Authorities were called to the beach around 9 a.m.
Police say someone went into the water to pull the woman out before lifeguards performed CPR.
The woman was then rushed to hospital but she later died.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.