TORONTO -- A woman has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a streetcar near Kensington Market.

Emergency crews were called to Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. after the woman was struck by a northbound streetcar.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Streetcars are currently diverting around the area via Bathurst Street as Toronto police investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashboard camera footage from the area to come forward to speak with investigators.