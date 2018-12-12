

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Whitby family is shaken but unharmed after thieves broke into their home and held them hostage while they ransacked the place.

Durham police say the two adults and three young children were watching television at their Thickson Road home on Sunday night when a glass door was suddenly smashed and three suspects broke in.

One of the suspects, allegedly armed with a hammer and two knives, kept the family hostage in their living room while the others looted the home for jewelry and other items.

“Also there were thoughts that a gun was also seen at the time of the incident,” Const. George Tudos said.

With stolen goods in hand, the trio then fled the area on foot.

Few details are available about the suspects.

The first has been described as an Asian male who was short, while the other two suspects are described as black males who were taller than the first suspect.

They were all reportedly wearing masks and dark clothing at the time of the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.