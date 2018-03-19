

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Durham Regional Police have laid sex assault charges against a Whitby elementary school teacher following allegations of “inappropriate relationships” with some students.

According to police, the suspect worked at Robert Munsch Public School and E.A. Fairman Public School in Whitby and was a coach for numerous sports teams, including the Female Under 18 team for the Durham Rebels Volleyball Club.

He also worked as supply teacher and taught at night and summer schools.

Police say the suspect was allegedly involved in inappropriate relationships with students under the age of 16 during school hours.

A suspect identified as Thomas Grieve, 39, has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault and eight counts of sexual interference. He is being held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are urging anyone with information about the investigation or any other possible victims to contact Det. Const. Briese of the DRPS Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5323 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.