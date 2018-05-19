

Josh Freeman, CTV Toronto News





Excitement is building on both sides of the Atlantic as millions of people prepare to watch Prince Harry, sixth in line to the thrown, marry American actress Meghan Markle in what is expected to be a lavish ceremony filled with pomp and pageantry.

Guests are expected to start arriving at around 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. EDT). The ceremony itself is expected to get underway at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at noon local time (7 a.m. EDT). CTV's Royal Wedding special broadcast will start at 4 a.m. EDT.

Prince William is the best man. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, will travel with the bride to the chapel. Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle. Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., was supposed to do the honour, but had to drop out just days before the ceremony because of medical concerns.

Queen Elizabeth will attend along with her husband Prince Phillip. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and other members of the royal family will also be present.

Romance unfolded in Toronto

While people around the world will be tuning in to watch the royal nuptials, Canadians and Torontonians in particular are watching with keen interest as a love story that unfolded in this city reaches its ‘happy ever after’ moment on the other side of the ocean.

Markle grew up in Los Angeles, but lived in a house in Seaton Village while she worked on the television show “Suits” from 2011 until 2017.

It was during that time that she started dating Prince Harry, with Harry often spotted slipping in and out of the city for visits.

Toronto played host to the couple’s very first public appearance together when Markle walked out hand-in-hand with the prince at a wheelchair tennis match at Nathan Phillips Square during the Invictus Games in September.

The moment caused a media frenzy and marked the start of their public life together.

During her time in Toronto, Markle was often seen at hotspots around town and moved in circles that included other notable Toronto residents.

One of those people was stylist Jessica Mulroney, who is also the wife of Your Morning Host Ben Mulroney. Markle and Jessica Mulroney became close friends and the Mulroney family is expected to take part in Saturday’s ceremony. Kensington Palace has said that seven-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney will act as page boys, while their four-year-old sister Ivy Mulroney will be a bridesmaid.

Markle left Toronto to move to London in November, but continued to show off her association with the city.

Toronto got a fashion nod when Markle wore a white wool wrap coat by local designer label Line as the couple announced their engagement in November. The coat was subsequently renamed the "Meghan" and quickly sold out.

Markle has frequently been spotted wearing various other Canadian and Toronto-based designers.

Torontonians celebrating with events around the city

Viewing parties and other special events are taking place around the city today to mark the special occasion. Some are free while others are paid events where reservations are required.

Princess of Wales Theatre

The King Street theatre named after Harry’s mother, Diana Princess of Wales, is screening the wedding starting at 6 a.m. The theatre is believed to be the only one in the world named after Diana. Tickets are free, but the event is sold out, with 2,000 people expected to attend to watch the live broadcast and enjoy tea and baked goods.

Fairmont Royal York Hotel

The hotel, which has hosted Prince Harry before, is offering a Royal Wedding viewing and British breakfast (reservations recommended). “Royal Romance Afternoon Tea” will be served until 2:45 p.m. and will feature finger sandwiches, pastries and a miniature version of the royal wedding cake. A lobby exhibit will also pay tribute to royal weddings past and present.

Windsor Arms Hotel

A British breakfast, complete with an assortment of teas and scones will be served along with a viewing of the wedding at 6 a.m.

The Duke of Cornwall Public House

The British Canadian Chamber of Trade and Commerce is hosting a free viewing party at The Duke of Cornwall Public House starting at 7 a.m. Attendees will be treated to wedding cake and entertainment and are encouraged to dress up. The event is free, but space is limited.

Le Dolci Bakery

This Dundas Street West bakery is serving up miniature recreations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lemon elderflower wedding cake, as well as other royal wedding-insspired treats.

-with files from The Canadian Press