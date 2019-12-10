TORONTO -- The wife of a Canadian diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour in Thailand says her husband's condition is getting worse and time is running out, while their travel insurance is still denying them a $265,000 air ambulance trip home because he had the flu a month ago.

Kitchener resident Alex Witmer and his wife Jennifer Witmer, who had been living in Moncton, quit their jobs earlier this year and went on a six-week trip to Thailand before planning to relocate to Toronto.

The couple was about a month into their trip when the 30-year-old began suffering from a severe migraine. They went to the hospital in Koh Samui and were expecting to be given pain medication, but after doctors completed scans they were told he had a tumour deep inside his brain that was cancerous.

He was immediately given medication to reduce the pressure inside his brain that was causing the severe headache, but was told he needs to have brain surgery, chemotherapy and radiation as soon as possible.

The couple was then told the medication to reduce the pressure inside Alex’s head will only work for a few days and it would only be safe for him to fly home during that time.

The couple contacted their travel insurance company, opened a claim and was told an air ambulance service would be sent to bring Alex back to Canada.

"A few hours later they called back and said they received his medical records and it showed he checked into an emergency room in Moncton a month ago and had symptoms of the flu," Jennifer told CTV News Toronto.

"He reported a mild headache and because he said that they cancelled our claim based off him having a pre-existing condition."

The couple was told by the insurance company that they could still send an air ambulance but it would cost $265,000. "That's obviously not an option," Jennifer said.

"If we knew this was a pre-existing condition we would have not have gone to Thailand."

"Regardless, it doesn't seem right to me. I don't understand what we did wrong. He was so healthy, we were having so much fun on vacation and now everything is just over."

Insurance company offers commercial flight

Late Monday night, Jennifer said her insurance company offered to pay for Alex to fly home on a commercial flight with a registered nurse. They warned the couple that even though they would pay upfront, they could still be on the hook for the costs when they get home.

"Insurance ended up saying the claim is still open but they would make travel arrangements and deal with the billing later," Jennifer said sitting next to her husband in a Thailand hospital on Tuesday.

"They booked him a commercial flight with a registered nurse. It was booked for Thursday morning."

"But we met with his surgeon here and he said he couldn’t sign off because his recommendation was that he needed to fly with a physician and nurse."

"They decided to do another CT scan to see how he is doing and prepare for the flight."

"The scan showed he got worse. Unfortunately, the pressure got worse so the only way we can fly now is with a drain, and the only way to fly with a drain is an air ambulance."

"We have very little time. He needs to be out of here soon."

Jennifer said she hasn't heard back from the insurance company since doctors have made the new travel recommendations.

"They could come back and say the air ambulance is on the way but I just don’t know, that’s what we are waiting to find out."

"If they had made the arrangements right away we would be home ... and he would be on his way to surgery. It took too long and we don’t know how much time we have."

If the pressure inside Alex's brain gets too high, it will be unsafe to fly and he will be forced to have the surgery in Bangkok.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the insurance company, Allianz Global Assistance and its underwriter TD Canada Trust, and is awaiting a response. A spokesperson for Allianz Global Assistance said TD Canada Trust manages media requests related to their policyholders.

On their website, Allianz Global Assistance defines a pre-existing condition as "an injury, illness or medical condition that caused someone to seek treatment, presented symptoms, or required medication."

"This may have taken place anytime within 120 days prior to and including the plan’s purchase date."

"Note that you don’t even need an official medical diagnosis from a physician for something to be considered a pre-existing condition."

Couple overwhelmed by support

A GoFundMe page has been organized to help raise funds for Alex's care and has recieved nearly $50,000 in one day.

"We're overwhelmed and emotional," Jennifer said. "How do you put this into words to see so many strangers giving up so much to save his life is the most amazing thing ever."

"I feel really guilty that everyone feels so helpless and that they can’t be here."