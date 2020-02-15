Water main break shuts down section of Yonge Street in Summerhill
CTV News Toronto Published Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:32AM EST Last Updated Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:59AM EST
TORONTO -- A stretch of Yonge Street has been shut down in Summerhill due to a water main break.
Toronto police say an “excessive amount of water” is flooding the area of Yonge Street and Woodlawn Avenue and the city trying to get salters to scene as the water is freezing and creating slippery road conditions.
Yonge Street is currently closed in both directions between Woodlawn and Farnham avenues.
It is not clear what caused the water main break.
RELATED IMAGES