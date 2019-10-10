

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A water main break has shut down a section of Yonge Street near the Eaton Centre this morning.

The northbound lanes of Yonge Street have been closed between Queen and Dundas streets and traffic is being diverted onto Shuter Street. The westbound lanes of Shuter Street are closed from Victoria Street to Yonge Street.

The southbound lanes of Yonge Street remain open.

The 97B Yonge bus is diverting northbound via Dundas Street East and Queen Street East, the TTC confirms.

Queen Station: Albert entrance will be closed due to a broken water main at Yonge & Shuter St. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 10, 2019

Crews have not said how long it will take to shut off the water and complete repairs.