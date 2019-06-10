The Larry O'Brien championship trophy will be in the Scotiabank Arena tonight ahead of Game 5 as the Raptors have a chance to bring the NBA title north of the border.

"I believe we as a team are ready for anything right now," said super fan Nav Bhatia. "We have gelled at the right time in the right way and that's what we are doing."

The Raptors lead the best of seven series 3-1, a lead that may seem insurmountable, but the Warriors have been in this situation before.

They trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder 3-1 in the 2016 Western Conference Finals and then rallied to win that series. That same season, the Warriors also blew a 3-1 lead in the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I've been on the wrong side of 3-1 before, so why not make our own history?" said Warriors forward Draymond Green on Saturday.

The Raptors are hoping to avoid a trip back to the Bay Area by winning it all tonight in front of a home crowd.

"It has been electric in here," said in-game host Kat Stefankiewicz. "Every game it gets louder and louder."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said this playoff run continues to bring the city—and the country –together.

"That's what you want in a community is to have things to bring people together, to make them happy," Tory said. "There's enough stresses and strains in life that people like to find things that make them happy and this certainly has done that and I'm sure it will continue."

While logistically the city is likely looking into plans for a parade, Tory isn't letting on; he doesn't want to jinx anything.

"I'm sure that those that maintain that file and keep it in their file drawer will have appropriate arrangements made to ensure we can celebrate the success of our raptors," he said.