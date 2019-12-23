TORONTO -- Video released by York Regional Police details how a 911 call from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of an alleged impaired driver earlier this month.

“He was in the gas station. He was trying to ask me for directions. He was just slurring. Now he’s trying to make a U-turn. Oh my God, you guys got to get here now,” the caller told an emergency dispatcher over the phone on the evening of Dec. 13.

At around 8:30 p.m. that night, officers were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Bloomington Road West after the concerned citizen dialed 911.

In the video, released by officials on Monday, a conversation is heard between the caller and the dispatcher before York Regional Police’s helicopter Air2 and officers on the ground were sent to the scene.

“He almost hit a car,” the caller is heard saying in the video.

Officials are then heard saying the vehicle, being described by the caller as a green Subaru Outback, was reported as stolen.

The dispatcher is heard telling the caller that units are on the way before the helicopter operator describes the vehicle making a U-turn on Bathurst Street, partially blocking the southbound lanes.

“He went right through a red light,” the caller said. “He’s going fast now. He’s going to hurt somebody this guy, this guy’s going to hurt somebody.”

The helicopter operator then confirms he has eyes on the vehicle and the caller should no longer pursue.

“You continue on your way,” the dispatcher tells the caller. “We really appreciate your phone call, thank you so much for calling.”

“Thank you,” the caller says before hanging up.

Footage captured from the helicopter then shows the vehicle come to a stop in an intersection as the operator says there is a green light.

“Somebody is getting out,” the operator says. “The driver is out of the vehicle approaching a black pickup truck at the intersection. He’s talking to the driver of the pickup truck.”

The operator then confirms units are on the ground and are able to make contact with the driver.

“We have one under arrest,” he says.

On Monday, officers said a thorough investigation led to additional charges being laid against the accused, identified as Mukhtar Abdullahi, of no fixed address.

“Officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen and a quantity of stolen property was located inside,” police said in a news release. “The accused was also charged with assault and assault peace officer after spitting at a firefighter and a police officer while in custody.”

Abdullahi now faces a total of seven charges.

VIDEO - CHARGES LAID AFTER CONCERNED CITIZEN CALLED

9-1-1 TO REPORT A SUSPECTED IMPAIRED DRIVER-https://t.co/TtNd0MExgl — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 23, 2019

“Sadly, we continue to see an increase in the number of impaired driving charges being laid each year,” police said. “This year to date we have laid more than 1,600 impaired driving related charges, more than 100 more compared to the same time frame in 2018.”

“So far this year, more than 3,000 people have called us to report a suspected impaired driver. That has helped us safely remove impaired drivers from our roads.”

If anyone spots “dangerous driving behaviours on the road” they are asked to contact police immediately.