TORONTO -- A verdict in the case of Adam Strong, a 47-year-old man accused of killing two teenage girls in Oshawa, Ont., has been pushed to next month.

Closing arguments in Strong’s months-long murder trial, which was heard by a judge alone, wrapped before the new year.

Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca was expected to deliver his verdict in the case Thursday. But, the courthouse told CTV News Toronto on Monday that judgement in the matter is anticipated to be adjourned to March 16.

The trial began on Sept. 28, 2020. Throughout, court heard gruesome details about the murders of 18-year-old Rori Hache and 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Back in November 2018, Strong was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Hache’s death after remains of the pregnant teenager were found in his home by a plumber.

Hache was reported missing by her family in August 2017. Her torso was found by a fisherman floating in the Oshawa Harbour several weeks later.

When investigators searched Strong’s home and confirmed the remains to be that of Hache, a second DNA profile was also discovered.

Police said in July 2018 that the DNA belonged to Fitzpatrick, who was last seen by her family in 2008.

Strong has pleaded not guilty to both first-degree murder charges he faces.

During the trial, court viewed video footage of Strong’s hours-long police interview.

In the interview, Strong only admits to dismembering Hache and trying to dispose of her body.

“Tried to, but unfortunately, it was foiled by inadequate plumbing and that is a freakin’ shame for me,” he said.

Strong is also heard telling the detective he would like to send his condolences to Hache’s parents.