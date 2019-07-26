

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old woman from Vaughan has been charged after a woman was defrauded of more than $291,000 by someone she met online.

Police say that a 60-year-old woman met someone claiming to be a wealthy architect living in Toronto through an online dating website.

Between February and March, the woman allegedly started an online relationship with the architect, conversing through emails, text messages and phone calls.

According to police, the wealthy architect was a fabricated identity.

A suspect identified by police as Kaosiso Ezibe was taken into custody on Wednesday. Ezibe has been charged with fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of a crime, possessing the proceeds of a crime over $5,000 and possessing the proceeds of a crime under $5,000.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.