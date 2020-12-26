Advertisement
Two seriously injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment building
Published Saturday, December 26, 2020 12:38PM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 26, 2020 2:31PM EST
TORONTO -- A fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building has left two people with serious injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.
It happened at approximately 12 p.m. in the area of Wellesley and Bleecker streets in the city’s St. James Town neighbourhood.
Firefighters successfully put out the two-alarm fire at the 29-storey highrise 45 minutes later, according to police.
A male in his 60s and a female in her 70s were located suffering from serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. The male was taken to a burn centre while the female was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is now investigating the incident.