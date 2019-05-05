

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing took place on a TTC streetcar in the city’s Fashion District on Sunday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street West at around 5 p.m.

The TTC confirmed to CP24 that the stabbing took place on a 510 Spadina streetcar.

One of the two victims was located on the streetcar by responding officials, while the other victim was found just outside of the transit vehicle.

Toronto police said the two victims were taken from the scene to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, investigators said.

A suspect wanted in connection with the investigation has been described by officers as a six-foot-two black male with a thin build and curly hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Roads have been blocked off in the area and service on the 510 Spadina streetcar route is being disrupted between Queen and King streets as an investigation into the matter is conducted.