

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two men were killed as a pickup truck and a car collided head-on in north Oshawa on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Simcoe Street North and Coates Road East at around 9 a.m. for multiple reports of a crash.

“We did have the pickup truck, which had one occupant – a male party, he was pronounced dead on scene,” Const. George Tudos with Durham Regional Police told reporters at the scene.

“Officers were not able to pull him out of the fiery vehicle – that vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived.”

Tudos said the other vehicle involved in the deadly crash was a white Volkswagen, which had two elderly occupants.

“When officers arrived, they took the male party out of the vehicle and they were performing CPR and first aid, but unfortunately that male party succumbed to his injuries and the female driver was taken by air ambulance to trauma centre in critical condition.”

A few civilians who witnessed the crash rushed over to help responding officers at the “tragic scene,” Tudos added.

“(The civilians) performed CPR on the deceased party – unfortunately he didn’t make it.”

Investigators are now focusing their efforts on working to determine the cause of the deadly incident.

“We are doing a full reconstruction of this collision,” Tudos said. “We want to make sure we look at everything, whether alcohol or speed were factors in this collision.”

Roads in the area remain blocked off as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

Coates Road East would be the intersecting road. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) October 3, 2019

Anyone with further information regarding the crash is asked to contact investigators.