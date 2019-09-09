

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been charged with numerous firearm offences after an altercation involving a handgun at a downtown fast food restaurant on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue after receiving a report of a person with a gun.

Police say that a 34-year-old man was in line at a fast food restaurant in the area when two men entered and began an argument with him and another man.

One of the two men lifted his shirt to reveal a concealed handgun, police said.

According to investigators, there was a struggle and one of the victims was knocked to the ground. The two victims fled the scene “fearing being shot,” police said.

The suspects allegedly chased the suspects and one of them pointed a firearm in their direction.

Police said that officers saw the two suspects running into a laneway and they were taken into custody.

Two loaded firearms were recovered, police said.

Jayson Jeyakanthan, 27, of Oshawa and Janson Jeyakanthan, 26, of Mississauga are each facing multiple charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, assault and possessing weapons dangerous to the public peace.

They are both scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.