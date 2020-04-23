TORONTO -- The TTC has begun restricting access to select seats on all of its vehicles as it ramps up its efforts to ensure physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells CP24 that staff began placing signs on some seats earlier this week, advising commuters that they can not sit there.

Green said that the number of seats being restricted will vary based on the layout of the vehicle.

One image sent to CP24 shows roughly every second seat on a TTC bus blocked off.

“We'll check on them nightly and replace as needed,” Green said.

The TTC has previously resisted pressure to formally reduce its capacity in order to promote physical distancing and has instead largely focused on adding additional buses to busy routes.

The union representing TTC operators has, however, has advised bus drivers to carry no more than 15 passengers at a time given the risk posed by larger crowds.

It should be noted that the TTC began taping off some seats last week and said at the time that they were looking for a more “permanent solution.”